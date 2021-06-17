210617-F-AU145-1012

The Maj. Gen. Albert Boyd and Maj. Gen. Fred Ascani Research and Development Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force offers visitors the opportunity to view the world’s only remaining XB-70 and other aerospace vehicles. The exotic XB-70 could fly three times the speed of sound and was used as a research aircraft for the advanced study of aerodynamics, propulsion and other subjects. Research and development aerospace vehicles represent advances in technological problem solving and will increase the museum’s opportunities to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) themes and principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

