Space Gallery at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force view a Gemini spacecraft. This spacecraft was built for the U.S. Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL) program, a top-secret effort to take extremely detailed reconnaissance photographs of Cold War adversaries’ territory from space. The MOL program planned to use astronauts to operate cameras and evaluate the usefulness of humans in space. Gemini B was a modified version of the two-man Gemini spacecraft that carried NASA astronauts into orbit on ten flights during 1965-66. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

