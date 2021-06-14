Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Gallery [Image 2 of 9]

    Missile Gallery

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Overhead view of the Missile Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Opened to the public in 2004, the Missile Gallery is contained in a silo-like structure that stands 140 feet high. Visitors can view missiles such as the Titan I and II and Jupiter from ground level or can take in an aerial view from an elevated platform that hugs the inside circumference of the gallery.(U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 7642581
    VIRIN: 210614-F-AU145-2033
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Missile Gallery [Image 9 of 9], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

