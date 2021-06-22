Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research & Development Gallery [Image 5 of 9]

    Research &amp; Development Gallery

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    The Maj. Gen. Albert Boyd and Maj. Gen. Fred Ascani Research and Development Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force offers visitors the opportunity to view the world’s only remaining XB-70 and other aerospace vehicles. The exotic XB-70 could fly three times the speed of sound and was used as a research aircraft for the advanced study of aerodynamics, propulsion and other subjects. Research and development aerospace vehicles represent advances in technological problem solving and will increase the museum’s opportunities to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) themes and principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:29
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
