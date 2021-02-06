Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000 [Image 1 of 9]

    Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    The Boeing VC-137C on display in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was the first jet aircraft built specifically for use by the President of the United States. During its 36 year flying career, it carried eight sitting presidents and countless heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries and officials on many historic journeys known as Special Air Missions (SAM). Visitors in the Presidential Aircraft Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force tour the inside of four Presidential aircraft, including SAM 26000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 7642580
    VIRIN: 210602-F-AU145-1176
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000 [Image 9 of 9], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000
    Missile Gallery
    210617-F-AU145-1012
    Convair B-58A Hustler
    Research &amp; Development Gallery
    Space Gallery at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
    Presidential Gallery
    Presidential Gallery
    Missile Gallery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
    Wright-Patterson AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT