Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000

The Boeing VC-137C on display in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was the first jet aircraft built specifically for use by the President of the United States. During its 36 year flying career, it carried eight sitting presidents and countless heads of state, diplomats, dignitaries and officials on many historic journeys known as Special Air Missions (SAM). Visitors in the Presidential Aircraft Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force tour the inside of four Presidential aircraft, including SAM 26000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

