230219-N-IX644-1061 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class James Thompson-Falls, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), secures a frequency-jamming pod, Feb. 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 08:50 Photo ID: 7641644 VIRIN: 230219-N-IX644-1061 Resolution: 4317x6044 Size: 990.07 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.