230219-N-EL850-1049 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Tyler Barker, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

