Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 14]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230219-N-OX847-1039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Lt. j.g. Nathan Smith, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), oversees overhaul maintenance on a forklift, Feb. 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7641632
    VIRIN: 230219-N-OX847-1039
    Resolution: 2522x3531
    Size: 684.81 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT