USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230219-N-OX847-1039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Lt. j.g. Nathan Smith, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), oversees overhaul maintenance on a forklift, Feb. 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA