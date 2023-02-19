230219-N-EL850-1042 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Lt. Catherine Council, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 19, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

Date Taken: 02.19.2023
Location: ADRIATIC SEA