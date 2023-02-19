Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 14]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230219-N-EL850-1046 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) fire M9 service pistols during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

