Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230219-N-IX644-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Nomar Rodriguez, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nick Svoboda, both assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, secure a frequency-jamming pod for transport aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 19, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, VAQ-140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

