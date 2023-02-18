Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raheem Crockett, Accelerating the Legacy committee vice president and C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, speaks with local media about Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. The event connects minority Airmen with leaders, mentors, and other Airmen from different backgrounds and career fields to broaden their perspectives and gain valuable career insight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 02.18.2023
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US