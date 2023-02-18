Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. James Harvey, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, Legacy Flight Academy students, and Accelerating the Legacy 2023 event volunteers pose for a photo next to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

