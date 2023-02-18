Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

    Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Scott Persons, College of Charleston museum curator, teaches a local student about fossils during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. The Legacy Flight Academy co-hosted the third day of Accelerating the Legacy, allowing local elementary, middle, and high school students to enhance their STEM knowledge and learn about aerospace-focused military career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Accelerating the Legacy 2023&rsquo; honors the Tuskegee Airmen&rsquo;s legacy through aviator development, student outreach

