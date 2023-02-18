Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

Scott Persons, College of Charleston museum curator, teaches a local student about fossils during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. The Legacy Flight Academy co-hosted the third day of Accelerating the Legacy, allowing local elementary, middle, and high school students to enhance their STEM knowledge and learn about aerospace-focused military career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

