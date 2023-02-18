Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023

Members of the Louisiana National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing pose in front of their F-15C Eagle during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

