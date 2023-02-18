Legacy Flight Academy students learn about gravity and orbit at a STEM exhibit during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. The Legacy Flight Academy co-hosted the third day of Accelerating the Legacy, allowing local elementary, middle, and high school students to enhance their STEM knowledge and learn about aerospace-focused military career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7640880
|VIRIN:
|230218-F-DY859-0607
|Resolution:
|4482x2913
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students experience Air Force mission during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Accelerating the Legacy 2023' honors the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy through aviator development, student outreach
