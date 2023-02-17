Sailor Prepares Helicopter Engine For Replacement

230217-N-NX635-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Madelyn Meyer, from, Chebanse, Ill., prepares an engine from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter for replacement in the hangar bay aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

