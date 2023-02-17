Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 21]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230217-N-DU622-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Group (MKI ARG), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training in the Indo-Pacific region. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7640263
    VIRIN: 230217-N-DU622-1024
    Resolution: 4471x2646
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

