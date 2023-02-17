Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230217-N-DU622-1103 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 makes an arrested landing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Group (MKI ARG), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training in the Indo-Pacific region. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

