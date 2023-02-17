Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 3 of 21]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230217-N-MH015-2053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an aircraft onto a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7640260
    VIRIN: 230217-N-MH015-2053
    Resolution: 4122x2944
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier
    ESFExcellence

