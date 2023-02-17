230217-N-MH015-2068 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 17, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (MKI ARG), with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are conducting combined expeditionary strike force (ESF) operations, demonstrating unique high-end war fighting capability, maritime superiority, power projection and readiness. Operations include integrated training designed to advance interoperability between the two groups while simultaneously demonstrating the U.S. commitment to our alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 01:46 Photo ID: 7640264 VIRIN: 230217-N-MH015-2068 Resolution: 3703x2645 Size: 1.81 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.