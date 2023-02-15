U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire at targets during the live-fire defense portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7640198
|VIRIN:
|230215-M-TP103-1614
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.15 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise. [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
