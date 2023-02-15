MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise.

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, set up a defensive position during the live-fire portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)

