MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise.

U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, maneuver an Amphibious Combat Vehicle during the simultaneous ground assault portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 14, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)

