MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Skaggs, infantry instructor, Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), uses a Marine Air Ground Tablet during the simultaneous ground assault portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) on MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 14, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)

