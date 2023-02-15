U.S. Marine Corps mortarman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire a M224 60mm lightweight mortar during Marine Air Ground Task Force Distribution Maneuver Exercise (MDMX), on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Armando Elizalde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 7640197 VIRIN: 230215-M-TP103-1586 Resolution: 3617x5426 Size: 9.9 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise. [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.