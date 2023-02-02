Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA District and Phoenix VA Medical Center Partnership [Image 6 of 6]

    LA District and Phoenix VA Medical Center Partnership

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is partnering with the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System to oversee construction of six projects, totaling more than $35 million. Construction is scheduled to begin Summer 2023. (Graphic Design by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7640092
    VIRIN: 230202-A-RY318-703
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 200.8 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA District and Phoenix VA Medical Center Partnership [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Handshake
    Entrance
    Nurse’s perspective
    Perspective
    Phoenix VA Medical Center Ward 2C Remodeling
    LA District and Phoenix VA Medical Center Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District partners with the Phoenix VA medical Center on six construction projects

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific Division
    SPL
    USACESPL
    John Drake
    Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant
    Phoenix VA Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT