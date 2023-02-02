LA District and Phoenix VA Medical Center Partnership

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is partnering with the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System to oversee construction of six projects, totaling more than $35 million. Construction is scheduled to begin Summer 2023. (Graphic Design by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

