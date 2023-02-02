U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division Commander Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, right center, met with Phoenix VA Health Care System Director Bryan Matthews, left center, during a project site visit Feb. 2 at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Midtown Phoenix. John Drake, LA District chief of International and Interagency Services, far right, and Elijah Ditter, Phoenix VA Associate Director of Resources, far left, also were among the senior leaders discussing the future projects. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

