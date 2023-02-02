Perspective

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division Commander Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, left, discusses the positive impact of project completion with Joyce Rudders, acting deputy associate director of Patient Care Services, Phoenix VA Medical Health Care System, during a tour of the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical center Feb.2 in Midtown Phoenix. The Corps’ Los Angeles District is slated to remodel Inpatient Ward 2C at the VA medical center, resulting in more single-patient rooms and the integration of building and medical systems over an 11,000-square-feet area. (Image by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:46
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
