Perspective

U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division Commander Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, left, discusses the positive impact of project completion with Joyce Rudders, acting deputy associate director of Patient Care Services, Phoenix VA Medical Health Care System, during a tour of the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical center Feb.2 in Midtown Phoenix. The Corps’ Los Angeles District is slated to remodel Inpatient Ward 2C at the VA medical center, resulting in more single-patient rooms and the integration of building and medical systems over an 11,000-square-feet area. (Image by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

