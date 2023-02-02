U.S. Army Corps of Engineer South Pacific Division Commander Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, right, converses with a Phoenix VA Health Care Systems nurse, foreground left, during a tour of the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical center Feb.2 in Midtown Phoenix. The Corps’ LA District, in partnership with the Phoenix VA Medical Care System, are collaborating on six projects at the medical center. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 19:46 Photo ID: 7640089 VIRIN: 230202-A-RY318-107 Resolution: 3509x2411 Size: 1002.13 KB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nurse’s perspective [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.