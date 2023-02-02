Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix VA Medical Center Ward 2C Remodeling [Image 5 of 6]

    Phoenix VA Medical Center Ward 2C Remodeling

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and Phoenix VA Health Care System partner to begin construction on the Inpatient Ward 2C Remodeling project, scheduled for Summer 2023. The project will result in 18 single-patient rooms, clinician space, and the integration of building and medical systems over an 11,488-square-foot area. (Graphic Design by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

