Phoenix VA Medical Center Ward 2C Remodeling

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and Phoenix VA Health Care System partner to begin construction on the Inpatient Ward 2C Remodeling project, scheduled for Summer 2023. The project will result in 18 single-patient rooms, clinician space, and the integration of building and medical systems over an 11,488-square-foot area. (Graphic Design by Robert DeDeaux, USACE PAO)

