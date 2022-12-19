Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9]

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Balon, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, demonstrates his technique on a machine at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022. The metals fabrication flight is full of behind-the-scenes professionals that work around the clock to ensure the Moody mission is successful through creating necessary parts from a sheet or block of metal or even plastic and rubber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    welding
    innovation
    23rd Maintenance Squadron
    23rd Maintenance Group
    Metals Fabrication Flight

