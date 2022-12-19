U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Balon, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, demonstrates his technique on a machine at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022. The metals fabrication flight is full of behind-the-scenes professionals that work around the clock to ensure the Moody mission is successful through creating necessary parts from a sheet or block of metal or even plastic and rubber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|12.19.2022
|02.17.2023 16:20
|7639760
|221219-F-GO302-1011
|5974x3975
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|2
23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
