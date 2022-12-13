U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Shaw, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, uses computer numerical control (CNC) to cut a piece of metal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. CNC uses programed software to control the precise grinding movement to turn a block of metal into a useable part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7639757
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-GO302-1008
|Resolution:
|5573x3708
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
