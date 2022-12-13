23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Shaw, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, uses computer numerical control (CNC) to cut a piece of metal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. CNC uses programed software to control the precise grinding movement to turn a block of metal into a useable part. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

