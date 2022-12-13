U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Broden Eckstein, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, uses a waterjet to cut a sheet of metal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The water jet can cut hard and soft materials into usable parts on aircraft or machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7639756
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-GO302-1007
|Resolution:
|5708x3798
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
