Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 16:20 Photo ID: 7639759 VIRIN: 221219-F-GO302-1010 Resolution: 5634x3749 Size: 1.02 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.