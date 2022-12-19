U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Balon, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, discusses equipment techniques with a non-commissioned officer at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022. Learning new techniques and passing experience along to newer Airmen encourages innovative processes and technical experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7639759
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-GO302-1010
|Resolution:
|5634x3749
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT