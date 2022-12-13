Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 4 of 9]

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Broden Eckstein, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, uses a waterjet to cut a sheet of metal at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The water jet can cut hard and soft materials into usable parts on aircraft or machinery. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7639755
    VIRIN: 221213-F-GO302-1006
    Resolution: 5526x3677
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky
    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welding
    innovation
    23rd Maintenance Squadron
    23rd Maintenance Group
    Metals Fabrication Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT