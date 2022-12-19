23 MXS fabrication flight keeps Moody assets in the sky

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Earl Clark, 23rd Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight metals technology section chief, discusses metals equipment techniques with an Airman at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022. Non-commissioned officers and experienced Airmen pass down their knowledge to newer Airmen in training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

