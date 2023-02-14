Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit [Image 5 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Starke, Space Base Delta 2 Information Technology Flight specialist, poses with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III , U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander (left), and U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, at Space Base Delta 2 headquarters on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. Starke was coined by Kale for her outstanding performance and contributions to the important mission on Buckley. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 7637372
    VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2002
    Resolution: 1800x1226
    Size: 809.01 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kale Visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force
    CE
    AFCEC
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT