Mr. Keith Tart, Space Base Delta 2 Judge Advocate, is accepting a coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Space Base Delta 2 headquarters on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. During Kale’s visit, he coined multiple members of the installation recognizing their exemplary work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:26
|Photo ID:
|7637373
|VIRIN:
|230214-X-UC044-2001
|Resolution:
|1800x1276
|Size:
|670.1 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kale Visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT