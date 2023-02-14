Mr. Keith Tart, Space Base Delta 2 Judge Advocate, is accepting a coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, at Space Base Delta 2 headquarters on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. During Kale’s visit, he coined multiple members of the installation recognizing their exemplary work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7637373 VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2001 Resolution: 1800x1276 Size: 670.1 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Kale Visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.