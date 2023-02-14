U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, coins Mr. Spencer Hendrix, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron project manager, at the Buckley Chapel on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. During Kale’s visit, he coined multiple members of the installation recognizing their exemplary work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7637371 VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2004 Resolution: 1800x1178 Size: 578.5 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen Kale Visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.