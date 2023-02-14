Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, coins Senior Airman Dean Lockhart, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning journeyman, at the Buckley Chapel on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. During Kale’s visit, he and his AFCEC team’s visit represented their core capabilities and their goal of this infrastructure visit and discussions was to collaborate on how they can best provide execution support. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kale Visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

