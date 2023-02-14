U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, and his official party at the Mission Control Station on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. Kale met with members of Space Base Delta 2, the 460th Civil Engineering Squadron and other units to learn about specific functions of their departments and the hard work that goes into each unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7637368 VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2003 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 695.52 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.