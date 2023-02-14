Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 1 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, briefs U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, and his official party at the Mission Control Station on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. Kale met with members of Space Base Delta 2, the 460th Civil Engineering Squadron and other units to learn about specific functions of their departments and the hard work that goes into each unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 7637368
    VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 695.52 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit
    Brig. Gen. Kale Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force
    AFCEC
    Air Force CE
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT