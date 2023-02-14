Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 2 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Kale visit

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, Brandon Elson, Buckley Fire Department health and safety chief, David Fain, Buckley Fire Department chief, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dwain Bartels, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, pose for a photo at the Buckley Chapel on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. Elson was coined by Kale for his outstanding performance and contributions to the important mission on Buckley. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering
    Air Force
    Distinguished Visitor
    AFCEC
    Space Force

