U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale III, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, Brandon Elson, Buckley Fire Department health and safety chief, David Fain, Buckley Fire Department chief, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dwain Bartels, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, pose for a photo at the Buckley Chapel on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023. Elson was coined by Kale for his outstanding performance and contributions to the important mission on Buckley. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7637369 VIRIN: 230214-X-UC044-2006 Resolution: 1800x1158 Size: 612.27 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Kale visit [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.