ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait

U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, talks to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility as the United States reinforces its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

