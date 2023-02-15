ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, and Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, ACC, pose for a photo with Airmen in front of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility as the United States reinforces its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

