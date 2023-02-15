Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait [Image 17 of 17]

    ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, looks at a display during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility as the United States reinforces its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

