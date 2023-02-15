U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, right, Air Combat Command, greets Chief Master Sgt. Michael Reid, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing A4 senior enlisted leader, during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility
as the United States reinforces its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7636610
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-HK519-1070
|Resolution:
|4797x3192
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT