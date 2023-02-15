ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th AEW command chief, pose for a photo in front of “The Rock” during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility as the United States reinforces
its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7636627
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-HK519-1749
|Resolution:
|4016x2672
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
