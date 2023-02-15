ACC Commander sees combat power in Kuwait

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, learns about the cargo yard from Maj. Shawn Cameron, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, during a tour at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2023. AASAB is the U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway, and is responsible for helping project resources and capabilities further into the area of responsibility as the United States reinforces its enduring presence in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

