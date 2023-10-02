EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing salute U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. As part of his troop visit, Cavoli met with personnel who play essential roles in supporting and executing Europe's only F-35 and F-15E mission, enhancing NATO's defense and readiness posture. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

